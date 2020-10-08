Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Endurance International Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EIGI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.10% of Endurance International Group worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 680.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Endurance International Group by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,858 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGI opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The stock has a market cap of $860.61 million, a P/E ratio of 47.04 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Endurance International Group had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $273.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.31 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

EIGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Endurance International Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Endurance International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

In other news, COO Kimberly Simone sold 20,230 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $113,692.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO John Orlando sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total value of $84,316.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,498 shares of company stock worth $311,547. Insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

Endurance International Group Company Profile

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

