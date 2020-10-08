Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 4,800 Shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Perion Network Ltd (NASDAQ:PERI) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.42% of Perion Network worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 471.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 62,360 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 1,776.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,647,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 236.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday. Taglich Brothers raised Perion Network from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Perion Network from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $7.64 on Thursday. Perion Network Ltd has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $204.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 98.50 and a beta of 0.95.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Perion Network had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perion Network Ltd will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

