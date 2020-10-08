Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,627 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Evergy were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 11.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,756,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,897,000 after purchasing an additional 773,429 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,710,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,863,000 after purchasing an additional 100,285 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 14.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,823,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,431,000 after purchasing an additional 366,305 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 27.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,561,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,034,000 after purchasing an additional 544,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Evergy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,350,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVRG stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Evergy has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.68. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.90%.

EVRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson.

