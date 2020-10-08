Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes Position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,184 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fort L.P. increased its stake in RealPage by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of RealPage by 4.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of RealPage by 1.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in RealPage by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in RealPage by 47.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RealPage alerts:

RP stock opened at $58.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.30 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 117.88 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.59 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 4.55%. On average, research analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 95,972 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $5,987,693.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at $88,990,912.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 117,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.07, for a total transaction of $6,679,472.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,426,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,402,650.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 525,158 shares of company stock valued at $31,317,451 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on RealPage in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RealPage in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite that generates lease documents, manages service requests, measures acuity of senior residents, enables senior community management, and manages procurement activities; and Propertyware, which offers accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, and portal services, as well as screening and payment solutions.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.