Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.21% of Lannett worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lannett by 246.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 9,390 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Lannett by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

LCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lannett from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $6.39 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.83. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $257.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.46.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.30 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

