Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 44.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.6% in the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 9.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities upped their target price on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of CHMI stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.70 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.21. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.17. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

