Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 463,132 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of MFA Financial worth $5,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFA Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 50.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on MFA. TheStreet lowered MFA Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MFA Financial from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. ValuEngine upgraded MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.40.

MFA Financial stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $8.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). MFA Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.72% and a negative net margin of 116.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

In related news, VP Bryan Wulfsohn acquired 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,875.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 171,353 shares in the company, valued at $460,939.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit impaired, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.