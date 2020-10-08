Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.85% of AnaptysBio worth $5,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in AnaptysBio by 1.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,955,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $1,442,000. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth about $765,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of ANAB opened at $16.32 on Thursday. AnaptysBio Inc has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $39.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $445.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 0.79.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts expect that AnaptysBio Inc will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AnaptysBio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.83.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.