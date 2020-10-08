Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 394,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,088 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Heritage Insurance were worth $5,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 33.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Heritage Insurance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $10.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.18). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.26%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

