Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 312,194 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 825,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,194 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $5,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SRNE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,768,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,338 shares during the period. Cormorant Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 6,500,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,478,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 146.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 673,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 2.93. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 490.67% and a negative net margin of 760.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sorrento Therapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Sorrento Therapeutics Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.

