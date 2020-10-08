Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,831,245 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 877,625 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.46% of Transocean worth $5,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RIG. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Transocean by 7.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,932,229 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 1,161,943 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Transocean by 103.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Transocean by 71.1% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 238,928 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 99,270 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 267.3% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 920,962 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 670,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Transocean by 6.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,002,113 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 56,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Clarkson Capital cut Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley cut Transocean from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. 140166 cut Transocean from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $1.15 in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Transocean in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

Shares of Transocean stock opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Transocean LTD has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The firm has a market cap of $499.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews; and ultra-deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 18, 2019, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 48 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 31 ultra-deepwater floaters, 13 harsh environment floaters, and 4 midwater floaters.

