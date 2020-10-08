Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 179.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PLAY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $744.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

