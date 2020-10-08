Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Posted by on Oct 8th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 179.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,107 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment worth $5,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 69.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,059 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 54.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 57.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

PLAY opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $744.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.69. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $50.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.54 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a negative return on equity of 37.81%. The business’s revenue was down 85.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 13,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.32, for a total transaction of $252,183.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,511.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 6,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $123,891.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,388.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dave & Buster`s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp
Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Holdings in MFA Financial, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in AnaptysBio Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 3,088 Shares of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc.
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 312,194 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 312,194 Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Transocean LTD
Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Transocean LTD


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report