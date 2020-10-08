Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 10,612 Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in ChemoCentryx by 9.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,165,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,946,000 after buying an additional 919,214 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 30.6% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,176,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,828,000 after purchasing an additional 977,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 62.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,623,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,472 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,550,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,195,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other ChemoCentryx news, major shareholder (International) Ltd Vifor sold 45,844 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $2,746,972.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 752,081 shares of company stock worth $41,929,409 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCXI stock opened at $59.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.78 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx Inc has a 1-year low of $7.03 and a 1-year high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 39.19%. The company had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCXI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.10.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

