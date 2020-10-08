Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,812 Shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 112,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,812 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Unilever by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Unilever in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $60.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever NV has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The firm has a market cap of $104.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a $0.4694 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UN shares. UBS Group lowered Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

