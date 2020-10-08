Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.71 Million Stake in Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 236,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,694 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Overstock.com by 12.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $49,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Overstock.com by 23.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Overstock.com during the first quarter worth $67,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Overstock.com Inc has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $128.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -71.74 and a beta of 4.44.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.96. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Overstock.com Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Overstock.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wedbush assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

In other Overstock.com news, CTO Joel Weight sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total transaction of $49,985.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Carter Paul Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,264 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,682. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

