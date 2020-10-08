Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Camping World worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $2,279,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Camping World by 34.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 3.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 129,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after buying an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 618.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 227,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after buying an additional 196,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Camping World during the second quarter valued at about $260,000. 39.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CWH. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Camping World from $13.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Camping World presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total value of $208,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 17,525 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.04 per share, with a total value of $508,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,525,393.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,475 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. 49.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $32.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.07, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.73. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $42.49.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a negative return on equity of 102.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were given a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.38%.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.