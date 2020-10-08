Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 43,378 Shares of First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 320,462 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,378 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 4.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in First Foundation by 69.5% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley raised their target price on First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. BidaskClub lowered First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Foundation from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Shares of FFWM opened at $14.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $625.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. First Foundation Inc has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $17.64.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $57.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

