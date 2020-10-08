Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,378 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 477,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,378 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other news, Director Rosemary A. Crane sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $34,034.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,791.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEVA opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.76. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

