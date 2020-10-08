Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.26 Million Stock Position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,760 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Matson worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Matson by 9.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Matson by 258.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,480 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Matson in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 47.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,190 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Matson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Matson from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

NYSE:MATX opened at $44.66 on Thursday. Matson Inc has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $45.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.06 and its 200-day moving average is $33.35.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Matson had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $524.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.86 million. Research analysts predict that Matson Inc will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

