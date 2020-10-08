Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 44.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,787 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.98% of MYR Group worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. American International Group Inc. grew its position in MYR Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 8.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG opened at $42.00 on Thursday. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $701.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.34. MYR Group had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $513.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.07 million. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MYRG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In related news, COO Tod M. Cooper sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 23,610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $911,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 263,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,329 shares of company stock worth $1,547,162 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.