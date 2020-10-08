Nuveen Asset Management LLC Takes $5.26 Million Position in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 302,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Workhorse Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 298.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 440.0% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $10.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Secur. lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $4.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

WKHS stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.16. Workhorse Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 2.82.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.64). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Harry Demott sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,529,163.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $61,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,347,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,667 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,197. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.