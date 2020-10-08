Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 31,368 Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 281,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,368 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Forescout Technologies worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 22.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 64.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 12.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 109.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSCT stock opened at $28.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.73. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $18.10 and a 1-year high of $40.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.90.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.19. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 172.29% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $79.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FSCT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forescout Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Forescout Technologies from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Forescout Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.09.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

