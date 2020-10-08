Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,618 Shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.54% of Alexander’s worth $6,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 97.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 60.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 56.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 12.9% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander's alerts:

ALX stock opened at $253.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 19.58 and a quick ratio of 19.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $256.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.56. Alexander’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $360.07.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.15. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 22.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander’s, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Alexander’s

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.