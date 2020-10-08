Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.64 Million Stock Position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,349 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 40,717 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of Aegion worth $6,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aegion by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,604,000 after acquiring an additional 82,046 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Aegion by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 396,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 64,764 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aegion by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,223 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Aegion by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 269,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 37,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Aegion by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Aegion alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles R. Gordon sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $813,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,387,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AEGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Aegion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Aegion stock opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average is $15.30. Aegion Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.40 and a fifty-two week high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Aegion had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $245.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aegion Corp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Aegion Profile

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Aegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.