Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,634 Shares of Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Theravance Biopharma worth $6,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter worth $94,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 77.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,844.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TBPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

TBPH opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.98. Theravance Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma Inc will post -3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

