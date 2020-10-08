Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 9,073 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Goosehead Insurance worth $6,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 19.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 98.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 50.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 0.5% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 199,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,006,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 267.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. 44.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSHD opened at $89.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 255.35 and a beta of 0.96. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a 52 week low of $37.26 and a 52 week high of $115.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.00.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $29.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

In other news, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 20,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total transaction of $2,033,988.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 695,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,389,463.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $3,485,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 413,289 shares of company stock worth $40,096,680 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

