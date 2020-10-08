Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 300,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,927 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,486,000 after purchasing an additional 768,947 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,724,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,093,000 after purchasing an additional 31,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,814,000 after acquiring an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $18,306,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 42,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTLA stock opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.43. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $25.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $16.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.52 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.56) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

In related news, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 5,615 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $127,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 5,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,311,444.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,845 shares of company stock worth $472,665 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics utilizing a biological tool known as the CRISPR/Cas9 system. The company develops in vivo programs focused on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and primary hyperoxaluria.

