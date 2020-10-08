Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 28,445 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 28,445 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of PGT Innovations worth $6,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PGTI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,850,085 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 126,354 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 324.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 142,234 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in PGT Innovations by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,412,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after buying an additional 289,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PGTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PGT Innovations from $12.50 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on PGT Innovations from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

PGT Innovations stock opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.47. PGT Innovations Inc has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $20.10.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $202.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.34 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PGT Innovations Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,382,134 shares in the company, valued at $26,219,081.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations Profile

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

