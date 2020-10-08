Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,594 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $6,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alector by 312.7% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,127,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,348 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,862,000. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Alector by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 980,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,968,000 after buying an additional 653,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alector by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,849,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,514,000 after buying an additional 539,724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $10.53 on Thursday. Alector Inc has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.68. The firm has a market cap of $834.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 50.88% and a negative net margin of 775.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alector Inc will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALEC. Barclays decreased their price objective on Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Alector from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alector from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Alector in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Alector from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alector has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In other Alector news, insider Robert Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,915,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector Inc (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.