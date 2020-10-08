Aphria (NYSE:APHA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aphria (NYSE:APHA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aphria Inc. produces, supplies and sells medical cannabis primarily in Canada. The company offers sativa, indica and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. Aphria Inc. is headquartered in Leamington, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on APHA. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Aphria from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Aphria from $12.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Aphria in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Pi Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Aphria in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Aphria from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aphria has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.16.

Shares of NYSE APHA opened at $5.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 2.19. Aphria has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

Aphria (NYSE:APHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.64 million. Aphria had a net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aphria by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Aphria Inc produces and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers sativa, indica, and hybrid medical marijuana products, as well as cannabis oils. It serves patients and health professionals. The company also sells its products online. Aphria Inc is headquartered in Leamington, Canada.

