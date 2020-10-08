Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $607,000 Position in resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TORC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in resTORbio were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TORC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,249,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,123,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $834,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of resTORbio in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Institutional investors own 46.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded resTORbio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.17.

Shares of NASDAQ TORC opened at $12.66 on Thursday. resTORbio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $461.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17.

resTORbio (NASDAQ:TORC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that resTORbio, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

resTORbio Company Profile

resTORbio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of aging-related diseases. Its lead program is targeting the selective inhibition of TORC1, an evolutionary conserved pathway that contributes to the decline in function of multiple organ systems, including the immune, cardiac, and neurologic systems.

