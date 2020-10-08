Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 399,982 Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,982 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.99% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,630,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,238 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 21.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,855,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,849 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,197,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,494,000 after acquiring an additional 314,915 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 30.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,082,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after acquiring an additional 483,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 16.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,885,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 261,891 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $2.38.

Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 97.93, a quick ratio of 97.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $15.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is 4.17%.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

