Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.11 Million Stock Holdings in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Axonics Modulation Technologies worth $5,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $434,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,520.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 37,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,993.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,002 shares of company stock valued at $7,653,144 in the last 90 days. 25.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $48.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.25. The company has a current ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 9.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $52.10.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 155.91% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 922.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

