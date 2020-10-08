F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,576 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of F.N.B. worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 455.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. 72.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of F.N.B. stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.38.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 21.82%. The company had revenue of $305.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. On average, analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.