Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,471 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAM. Oak Grove Capital LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 340,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,568 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 42,111 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 150,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 68,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,980,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,162,000 after purchasing an additional 627,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.04.

Shares of BAM opened at $35.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day moving average is $33.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $45.61.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $12.83 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.