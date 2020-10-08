Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 24.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 206,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,871 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $5,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Replimune Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 28.6% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 43.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on REPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Replimune Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.06.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 5,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $135,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,183,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Colin Love sold 15,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $351,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,042,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,435,918.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

REPL opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.54. Replimune Group Inc has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 3.20.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

