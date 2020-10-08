Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.17 Million Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,909 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in SAP by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 533 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of SAP by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 6.4% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 3.2% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $154.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $90.89 and a 12-month high of $169.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.65 and its 200 day moving average is $139.05.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. SAP had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SAP shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SAP from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on SAP from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on SAP in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. SAP has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.40.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

