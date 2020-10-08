Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $5.19 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,175 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 63.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 21.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Bank of Hawaii by 11.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

BOH opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.22. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $95.68.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $177.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.62 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

In related news, Director Victor K. Nichols acquired 4,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.66 per share, with a total value of $249,078.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,661.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Erickson acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.96 per share, with a total value of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,182. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Hawaii currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

