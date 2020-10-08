Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 338,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,996 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Scientific Games worth $5,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Scientific Games by 747.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,040,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681,942 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Scientific Games by 8,147.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,334,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,770 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,697,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,547,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,513,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scientific Games stock opened at $34.41 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 2.44. Scientific Games Corp has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $37.58.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.12. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $539.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGMS. BidaskClub upgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scientific Games in a report on Friday, June 12th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.13.

In related news, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,417,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $263,677,736.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ronald O. Perelman sold 9,375,806 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $262,522,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,492,868 shares of company stock worth $657,800,304. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

