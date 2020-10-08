Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify were worth $5,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Spotify by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,879 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spotify by 68.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,243,000 after purchasing an additional 309,675 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Spotify by 9.1% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Spotify by 13.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Spotify during the first quarter worth approximately $30,959,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.44.

NYSE SPOT opened at $251.51 on Thursday. Spotify has a 12 month low of $109.18 and a 12 month high of $299.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $251.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.56.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

