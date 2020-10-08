Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,898 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,898 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNE. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sony by 3.6% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 20.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 36.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,462 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 0.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 56.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares during the period. 7.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $73.37 on Thursday. Sony Corp has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $91.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.40.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine lowered Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

