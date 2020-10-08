Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 606,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,999 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.77% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $6,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,445,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,137,000 after buying an additional 28,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,707,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 191,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,572,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,042,000 after purchasing an additional 392,332 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,159,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 349,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,045,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

In other news, insider Michael P. O’hara bought 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.41 per share, for a total transaction of $104,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 98,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,865.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AHH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $9.26 on Thursday. Armada Hoffler Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a current ratio of 14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $726.45 million, a P/E ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $39.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.06 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Armada Hoffler Properties Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.