Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.04 Million Stock Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 133,253 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Flex worth $6,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Flex by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 116,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,576,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 777,642 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,546,000 after purchasing an additional 725,709 shares in the last quarter. AXA bought a new position in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 868,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

FLEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.41. Flex Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.36 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 0.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.