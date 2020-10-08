Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.92% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $6,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANF. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,512,554 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after buying an additional 1,301,764 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,670,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,367,000 after buying an additional 1,286,137 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 1st quarter valued at $6,702,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,132.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 716,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 658,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

ANF stock opened at $16.51 on Thursday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a one year low of $7.41 and a one year high of $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The apparel retailer reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.06. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

