ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 67.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 654,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 264,428 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH worth $6,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,067,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,826,000 after purchasing an additional 428,853 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,601,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 226,200 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.01% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.90.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH stock opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 1.81. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 52-week low of $3.54 and a 52-week high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.92.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

