Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601,617 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 68,346 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of Brookline Bancorp worth $6,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 85,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Brookline Bancorp by 29.8% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 28,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BRKL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Brookline Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.13 and a one year high of $16.96. The firm has a market cap of $727.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.73.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm had revenue of $70.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.84 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank, Bank Rhode Island, First Ipswich Bank, and Brookline Securities Corp that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include non-interest-bearing demand checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as commercial, municipal, and retail deposits.

