Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Onespan Inc (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Onespan worth $6,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 43.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $167,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Onespan during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Onespan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $23.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $944.88 million, a PE ratio of 61.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.89. Onespan Inc has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $33.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.77.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Onespan had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $54.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Onespan’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Onespan Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $1,608,016.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,292,305 shares in the company, valued at $128,897,919.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Onespan in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Onespan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Onespan Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Onespan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onespan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.