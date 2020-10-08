Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 936,002 Shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,229,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 936,002 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 3.86% of Washington Prime Group worth $6,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Washington Prime Group by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 117,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 93,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Washington Prime Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Washington Prime Group by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 286,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,964 shares during the period. 58.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WPG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Washington Prime Group stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $113.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Washington Prime Group Inc has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $4.69.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.55). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

