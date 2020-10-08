Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $6.09 Million Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,073 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2,215.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 30.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.86.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $155,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,598,427. 31.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YMAB opened at $40.97 on Thursday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 1-year low of $14.16 and a 1-year high of $50.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.40, a quick ratio of 10.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $37.64.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.32). Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

