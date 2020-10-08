Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,502,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 870,742 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.02% of Nordic American Tankers worth $6,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 28.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Nordic American Tankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

Nordic American Tankers stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $523.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 0.55. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.34.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The shipping company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $93.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 32.35% and a return on equity of 14.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 23 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

